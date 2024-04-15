Stanley Brion Cross, Kingston

Stanley Brion Cross, 62, of Kingston, TN (also affectionately known as Stan the man, Lenny, Poppy, Brother man, Daddy, and husband) took his first breath in the presence of Jesus on Thursday, April 11, 2024, surrounded by his wife and 2 children. He loved the Lord, his family, church, and community something fierce. Stan’s Christian faith was an essential part of his life and that was evident the moment you met him. What a life and soul this man had. What an inspiration to others and a true testimony of what Christian faith should look like. He was humble, kind, gentle, selfless, absolutely hilarious and God really did break the mold when he created this amazing man. He leaves a legacy, a life, and a heart that will never be matched, and his passing leaves a deep wound for all who loved and knew him.

Stan was a highly respected Operations Manager/Deputy PM for Los Alamos Technical Associates (LATA) at Y-12 National Security Complex. His life was dedicated to the job and his one and only goal was to provide his decades of experience to help and improve the organization in any way that he could. He was passionate about his work and took great pride in both his work ethic and Christian morals.

Survivors include:

Mother Betty Cross

Loving wife of 44 years, Sharon Cross

Daughter Stephanie C. Hembree (Eric)

Son Jeremy C. Cross (Missy)

Grandchildren Bella Hembree, Cameran and Chloe Cross

Nephews Tyler and Chase Fleming

Stan is preceded in death by father Jessie Cross and sister Sherry Fleming.

Special mention and thank you to lifelong best friend Brien Estes for being by Stan’s side until the very end and bringing him so much joy and laughter while reminiscing on their younger days of firing off spit wads at unsuspecting bystanders. The two truly did have a special connection and it was an amazing bond to witness.

The Cross family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 pm on Tuesday, April 16th with service to immediately follow at The Grove Baptist Church, Kingston, TN. Services will be officiated by long time pastor and friend Dr. Phillip Martin. Procession to graveside will begin at Fraker Funeral Home Kingston, TN at 10:30 am on Wednesday, April 17th. Graveside service will take place at 11:00 am at Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, TN. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

