Shirley June Cunningham Schubert, Rockwood

Mrs. Shirley June Cunningham Schubert, age 75, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at her home after a brief illness. She was born April 20, 1948, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mrs. Schubert was a member of the Clymersville Baptist Church in Rockwood. She was a friend to everyone who knew her, and she loved to take care of those she loved. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Bill Schubert; parents, Lige & Grace E. Cunningham; brothers, Jack Cunningham, Melvin Cunningham, Wendell Cunningham, and Richard Cunningham; and sisters, Bobbie Brady, Jean Lemons, Joann Davis; and Mildred Keifer.

Daughter & Son-in-law: Monica & Chad Garrett of Rockwood, TN

2 Grandchildren, whom she loved and adored: Kara Garrett and Hayden Garrett

Sisters-in-law: Barbara Byrge (James) of MI

Mildred Cardeneas of Rockwood, TN

Special Friend: Linda Long of Rossville, GA

And a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, April 7, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Greg Kelly officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Monday, April 8, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Shirley June Cunningham Schubert.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...