Sheila Joyce Hankins Stone, 81

Sheila Joyce Hankins Stone passed away on April 19th, 2024. She was born on February 7th, 1943 to Ted and Louise Hankins in Clinton. She was a 1961 graduate of Clinton High School. She married Robert Larry Stone in Bryson City, NC on May 8th, 1963. She attended Knoxville Business College and then vocational school for cosmetology. She owned the Nail Hut in Clinton for several years with her daughter, Ginger Stone. She loved all things Bigfoot and basketball.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband Robert Larry Stone, daughter Ginger Stone, sister Blanche Davis, and her husband James.

She is survived by son Robert Larry Stone Jr and wife, granddaughters Taryn Torbett and husband Chris, Taylor Lay, and Trista Lay, sister-in-law Whis Harbor, several nieces and nephews, former son-in-law Scott Lay, and Betty and James Lay.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 1-3 PM with the Memorial Service to follow at 3:00 PM in the Chapel. www.holleygamble.com

