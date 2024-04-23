Scam Alert** from the Roane County Highway Department

Notice from the Highway Department
Reports have emerged of individuals contacting Roane County residents from a restricted number, claiming to be staff members of Roane County Road Superintendent Dennis Ferguson, without disclosing their identity or purpose of the call. If the Highway Department were to initiate contact, it will be from the number 865.882.9782, and they will always provide their names and the reason for their call. Should you receive a call from the Roane County Highway Department and have any queries, please reach out to our office, and we will address any concerns you may have. We appreciate your understanding.