Sarah Elizabeth Wagner, Clinton

Sarah Elizabeth Wagner, 38 of Clinton, TN passed away Thursday, April the 4th 2024. She had an immense love for her family and loved everyone she knew like they were family.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother Elizabeth Marcum, 2 Aunts, 2 Uncles, and her cousin.

She is survived by her husband Scotty Wagner of TN, Father Jimmy Posey of SC, Mother Paula Henegar of TN, Children Samantha Wagner, Luke Thawley, Samuel Parker, Zachery/Benjamin Brock, Henry/ Mason Brock, Allie/Allison Brock, Elijah/Justin Brock, Ty/ William Brock, Her siblings Amanda (Freddie) Dudley, Josh Posey, Jimmy Posey, Dayna Murphy, Adam Murphy, Lauren Murphy, Sonja Henegar, Eddie (Angel)Henegar, Her grandmother Sarah Bailey of GA, Her mother-in-law Julie Seeber, Brother-in-law Robert Wagner, sister in law Faye Wagner. She is also survived by 3 granddaughters Emilee, Angel, and Kaylii, and 1 great Granddaughter Lila Gail whom she loved dearly. 2 nephews 3 nieces, 7 aunts, and many cousins.

The Funeral service will be held at Holly Gamble Funeral Home 621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37716 Service will be held Friday, April the 12th from 12-1 family only then 1-2 will be friends and family and at 2 we will proceed to the cemetery and that will be closed to family only. Pallbearers will be Stacy McGhee, Robert Wagner, Joe Braden, and Larry Daughtrey. The service will be officiated by Larry Tillary

