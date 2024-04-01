Sandra Caillouette Houston, 79, passed away peacefully on 3/28/2024 at her home, surrounded by love. Up until her passing, Sandra maintained her kindness, grace, compassion, and sense of humor with expressed love for her family and friends.

Sandra was born to the late Harry and Julia Caillouette, on 7/15/1944 in Nashville but moved to Kingston when she was 10 along with her sisters (the late Barbara Hunley and Joy Bolt). She graduated from Roane County High School in 1962, where she was known as ‘Tic’ (short for lunatic), and went on to study business at LMU and Knoxville Business College. Sandra worked for the Roane County Health Department, Kingston Community Center & Library, Cherokee Market, and retired from the Department of Energy.

Sandra was married to Edward Houston of Spring City, for almost 54 years before his passing in June 2021. Together they raised 4 children. Being a mom was her crowning glory and she left the workforce to selflessly provide a loving home for her family. Sandra embodied the gift of motherhood; an active and loyal participant in her children’s lives with utmost pride. She was overjoyed with the arrival of grandchildren and she delighted in everything about her role as ‘Nana.’ She had special love and immense joy for each of her grandbabies.

Sandra only saw the good in people and never met a stranger, often responding to greetings with ‘I’m fat and sassy.’ Her trademark sense of humor and laughter was contagious; and, she could always light up a room. Sandra always provided an open invitation around her table for all to join for meals, coffee, comfort, fellowship, and fun as well as to stray cats who she believed were meant to find her. Her genial nature and heart-felt compassion easily attracted steadfast relationships such that she was a best friend or 2nd mother/grandmother to many. To know her was to love her.

Sandra was a member of the Kingston United Methodist Church and strong in faith. She loved to read, play cards, take long ‘ride-abouts’ with her friends, loved convertibles and jewelry, and was notorious for being a huge Elvis fan, collecting all things Elvis.

Sandra was a truly great lady whose impact and life lessons will be forever felt by her family. She was a selfless woman whose passing has left an unfillable gap in the hearts of her loved ones. Her insatiable humor with her exceptional ability to sacrifice, comfort, support, forgive, and love as well as her adage to ‘be nice’ will be forever ingrained in all she knew.

Sandra is survived by her sister, Joy Bolt & John; children, Callie Houston; Julia Houston-Elwood & Michael; Becky Howell & Wayne; and Adam Houston; treasured grandchildren, Lorin Houston; Austin, Joy, & John Howell; and Emma & Carter Houston; step-grandchildren, Forrest, Tanner, & Christian Elwood; and 2 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her niece, Connie Hunley; a host of special in-laws in Spring City, TN; Ohio cousins that were especially dear to her; her beloved and loyal friends, Jane Burris & Ed ‘Butch’ Swicegood; and, her feline companions Cheeto and Memphis.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Fraker Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Roane Memorial Gardens with Ms. Nancy Hamilton officiating. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

