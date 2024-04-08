Sallie Walker, 94

Sallie Walker passed away on March 29, 2024.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 23 from 5-6 pm at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6 PM.

Sallie was born in East Stone Gap, Virginia 10/17/1929 and moved to Oak Ridge in the mid-1940s. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Walker, her daughter Lynda Kay Williams, and her brother Johnnie Lee Barker.

She is survived by her sister Jimmie Sue Hurt, her daughter Dianne Haas (Mike), her son Joe Bolinsky III (Charlotte), grandchildren Melissa Douglas-Jones, Scott and Jason Clark, Ben Humphrey, Kris and Tim Haas, Jill Lopez and Michelle King.

Sallie has ten great-grandchildren: Blake, Austin, and Rebecka Douglas; Savannah, Sierra, Zak, Kyndall, and Casyn Clark; Luna and Adam King, as well as five great-great-grandchildren.

Sallie enjoyed reading, crosswords, and gardening, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was a caring, generous person who loved unconditionally.

