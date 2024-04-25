Safety Fest TN in Oak Ridge, Knoxville April 29–May 3

Event offers free classes and demonstrations

Oak Ridge, Tenn.— East Tennessee government agencies, industries, and non-profit organizations are among those partnering to present the 9th Safety Fest TN, April 29–May 3, 2024. The event is a week-long, free, professional safety training event held in multiple locations in Oak Ridge and Knoxville.

“The event speaks to culture—the safety culture—of an entire community,” said planning team member James Rochelle. “It’s all about safety—at work, at home, and in the community—and it wouldn’t be possible without more than 100 event partners, providers, and sponsors.”

The event is returning this year after a COVID-19 pandemic pause. In 2019, the event attracted almost 1,500 registrants representing 268 organizations from 135 cities in 23 states.

“The event had grown so large and reached so many people, it was clear that Safety Fest TN filled a need,” says Max Bertram, another planning team member.

Plethora of classes, sessions, and demonstrations offered

Safety Fest TN organizer Michelle Keever noted, “This year’s event will offer 140 classes, sessions, or demonstrations in one week. The support we receive is amazing. Volunteer instructors are provided by all types of organizations—small and large businesses; local, state, and federal governments; colleges and universities; trade and labor organizations; and non-profits. Everyone seems to want to help.”

This year’s event offers classes in electrical safety, CPR, first aid, trench safety, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) certificate, Hazardous Waste Operator, safety culture, and many other safety topics.

Event activities continue all week, but things really heat up Tuesday morning, April 30, with the Safety Forum from 8:30–11:00 a.m. followed by the Community Safety Lunch. The Safety Expo and demonstrations including augmented reality, slip simulators, helicopters, underground safety, Spot the robotic dog, and power line safety occur Tuesday and Wednesday at Y-12 National Security Complex’s New Hope Center in Oak Ridge.

Registration available

Attendance at all sessions is free and open to the public, but registration is required to ensure sufficient space. The class schedule and registration are available at SafetyFestTN.Org.

Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS), the managing and operating contractor for the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Y-12 National Security Complex, and Department of Energy Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management contractor UCOR are the primary sponsors of the event. Additional sponsors are listed on the website. Additional sponsorships and limited Expo booths are available.

