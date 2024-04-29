Roy L. Stooksbury, Andersonville

Roy L. Stooksbury, age 68, of Andersonville, passed away at his residence on Saturday, April 27, 2024. He was born October 10, 1955, in Anderson County to the late Roy H. and Mildred Stooksbury. Roy was a member of Norris First Baptist Church. Roy was a family man who loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He retired from Carlisle Tire in 2005 as a superintendent. 

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Larry Stooksbury, EP Stooksbury, Gary Stooksbury, and Ricky Stooksbury; mother-in-law, Ruth Ballard.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Teresa Stooksbury, of Andersonville; sons Brad Stooksbury of Buffalo, NY, and Shane Stooksbury & wife Crystal of Norris; grandchildren Tyler and Corbin Stooksbury; step-grandchildren Cody, Austin, and Hailee Profitt; sister Patty Hamilton and husband Gary of Clinton; sister-in-law, Shelia Archer & husband Terry of Clinton; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM, on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Heiskell. A Celebration of Life service will follow with Rev. David Seiber, Billy Moore, Charlie Tindell, and Tony McAfee officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

