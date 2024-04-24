Roy Isham, 86

Mr. Roy Isham, age 86, went home to be with the Lord on April 22, 2024. He was born on May 31, 1937, in the Emory Gap community to the late Boss and Annie Martin Isham. He was a member of Riggs Chapel Baptist Church. He enjoyed cattle farming and gardening. He retired from Roane Hosiery after forty years of service.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Pelfrey Isham, parents Boss and Annie Isham, two sisters Edna Jean Isham and Marie Isham, three brothers John William Isham, Robert Isham, and Edd Isham.

He is survived by:

Sons: Clayton Isham (Donna) and Gene Isham.

Grandsons: Justin Isham and Clay Isham

Sister: Lois Griffis

Nephews: Doyle Griffis and Ted Griffis

Special Friend: Mary Crabtree

The family will receive friends at Evans Mortuary, in Rockwood on Thursday, April 25, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET. Funeral Services will follow with Wayne Nelson and Phil Poe officiating. A Graveside Service will be held at Riggs Chapel Cemetery in Harriman, Tennessee on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Roy Isham.

