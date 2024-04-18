Ronald “Ronnie” Gene Herrell, Kingston

Ronald “Ronnie” Gene Herrell, age 69, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at his home after a battle with cancer, with his family at his side. He was born August 17, 1954, in Rockwood and attended Mars Hill Baptist Church as a child. He was a 1973 graduate of Roane County High School and a lifelong resident of Roane County. Ronnie began working as a laborer at the K-25 plant and then became a maintenance mechanic there, working as long as his health permitted. He was a member of the United Steel Workers Local Union No. 9-288. He was an excellent carpenter and loved woodworking and had helped build several Scottish Inns over the years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. Ronnie was also an avid UT sports fan. He loved watching his nieces and nephews play sports also.

Preceded in death by his parents, Alfred & Mary Hazelwood Herrell; brother, Charles Herrell.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 48 years Rose Marie Wagers Herrell of Kingston

Daughters Sandra Kay Phillips of Kingston

Penny Buckman & husband, Kevin of Kingston

Son Ryan Moseley & wife, Savannah of Knoxville

Grandchildren Brandon, Landon, Logan, Summer, Emmett, and Austen

Brothers Bobby Herrell & wife, Annette of Kingston

Albert Herrell of Kingston

Sisters-in-law Audrey Geary & husband, Tom of Glasgow, KY

Patricia Chasteen & husband, Roy of Berea, KY

Special Cousin who was like a brother, Roger Lawson of Kingston

A host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following the visitation at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Rodney Burnett officiating. Interment will be held immediately following the service at Hazelwood Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

