Ronald (Ron) Dohy Lawhorn, Sunbright

Ronald (Ron) Dohy Lawhorn, 72, passed away on March 29, 2024. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii to the late Dohy C. Lawhorn and Willa Mae Henson.

He had a very long career serving in the United States Navy. While in the Navy he served in the Vietnam War and upon his return chose to serve with the submarine Squadron. After twenty-four years in the Navy, he retired as a Master Chief at Norfolk Naval Base, Norfolk, VA.

After his worldly travels in the Navy, his heart brought him back home where he grew up in Oneida, Tennessee.

Shortly after his return he met and fell in love with his wife Jeannie. He spent a lot of time doing what he loved most, spending time with family and his adopted pets.

To many people, he was known as “The Dog Man” since he could never turn a stray away. He loved supporting his grandchildren in all of their activities, being outdoors, and taking road trips.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 26 years, Jeannie; children, Denise (Patrick), Karen (Mark), stepchildren, Amber, Tonya, Anita; his cherished 9 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren; and other family and friends.

In his honor, please consider a donation in support of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The family is honoring Ron’s wishes to be cremated. No services are scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ronald (Ron) Dohy Lawhorn.

