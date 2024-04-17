Roger Lee Cotton, Knoxville

Roger Lee Cotton, age 75, of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at the University of TN Medical Center in Knoxville, with his loving family by his side. Born July 5, 1948, in Jellico, TN, he was the son of the late Arvil Cotton and Nancy Buttram Cotton of Oneida, TN. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, TN, and a member of the choir until his health declined. Roger was employed by Fort Sanders Presbyterian Hospital and Parkwest Hospital in Transport and Physical Therapy, and Marino Therapy Center for over 30 years. Roger always had a laugh or smile for all his patients and enjoyed his time spent caring for them. His faith in God never wavered, and he loved his family and time spent with them.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter: Alicia Lynn Cotton, on April 23, 2013; father-in-law: Morris Newport; sisters and brothers-in-law: Ruth and Dohy Lawhorn, LeRoy and Vanie Newport, all of Oneida, and Harold Parton of Indianapolis, IN; four brothers: Edward, Onas, Harold and J. D. Cotton.

Roger is survived by his loving wife of 54 years: Marva Newport Cotton; daughter: Alison Sage and husband Chad of Knoxville, TN; granddaughters: Cassidy Sage Jones and husband Trevor of Chattanooga, TN, and Catherine Sage Creasman and husband Will of Maryville, TN; great granddaughters: Ellie Blair and Madeline Ann Jones of Chattanooga, TN; two sisters: Shirley Chambers of Murfreesboro, TN and Wanda Cotton of Knoxville, TN; sister-in-law: Billie Parton of Indianapolis, IN; and a host of nieces, nephews, and a very special niece: Janet Soldner of Wartburg, TN.

Friends may visit with the Cotton family on Friday, April 19, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Chad Sage and Catherine Sage Creasman officiating.

Committal service will follow in the Cotton Cemetery in Helenwood, TN. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Jones & Son Funeral Home is serving the family of Roger Lee Cotton.

