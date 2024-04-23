Rockwood Councilwoman Resigns

During the comment section at the conclusion of last night’s Rockwood City Council meeting, council members were taken aback when Councilwoman Peggy Evans expressed her gratitude towards all employees and then announced her resignation from the city council, effective immediately. Evans did not provide a specific reason for her resignation. Efforts to obtain a statement from her after the meeting were unsuccessful, as she declined to comment.

Over the past year, Councilwoman Evans has been vocal about her requests for additional financial reports from the City Administrator and CFO across various departments. She often appeared frustrated during meetings when her requests seemed unmet, despite eventually receiving all the reports she had asked for.

The council is now considering whether to fill the vacant seat or leave it open until the November election. We will continue to provide updates. However, it is confirmed that Rockwood City Councilwoman Peggy Evans has resigned from her position during Monday night’s meeting.

