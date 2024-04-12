Robin Kay Barry, Harriman

Mrs. Robin Kay Barry, age 62, of Harriman, TN departed peacefully at home, after a long battle against Breast Cancer the morning of April 10, 2024. Robin lived a life of simple pleasures and greatly cherished moments with her loved ones. Robin loved people through food. Her children and grandchildren often surrounded her in the kitchen, while she served them a plate with a huge smile on her face; Robin’s fried chicken, being the favorite amongst her grandkids. From parks to beaches, Robin greatly enjoyed being out in nature. She loved outdoors activities like fishing or gardening with her husband. Robin embodied her maiden name Byrd, often singing and dancing just like the first robin seen in spring, bringing a promise of new beginnings. Renewal is her legacy to her loved ones. Seeing a robin will forever be sign to her family and friends to make positive changes in their lives, let go of grudges, and follow their dreams. Robin was a devout Christian, and a member of the Believer’s Voice of Deliverance Church.

She is proceeded in death by her parents: Henderson and Patsy Byrd

And her father in law: Freddie Barry

She is survived by her

Husband: Richard Lewis Barry

Four Sons: Joshua Downing; Christopher, Ricky, and Abraham Barry

Five Daughters: Amanda and Samantha Downing, Patricia Safadi; Amanda Webb and Rachel Chambers

Her Sons and Daughters-in-law: Laura Downing, Nicole Downing; Kayla Barry, Kendall Webb, and Marcus Chambers Three Sisters: Tammy Hanshaw, Vickie Mahaffey, and Barbie Holder

Two Brothers: Victor and Ronald Byrd

Her Brothers and Sisters-in-law: David Mahaffey, Jimmy Holder, Marie Byrd; Charles and Vickie Barry

25 Grandchildren: Kaleb, Kadin, Ava, Kolt, Noah, Avery, Charliee, Ivy, Maddox, Dax, Eli, Ari; Emma, Wyatt, Amaris, Brenleigh, Bayleigh, Jase, Isaiah, Hazel, Nevaeh, Brittney, Kendall, Addlynn, Maddalynn

Her Mother-in-law: Judy Barry

And a host of family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. The funeral will be held at 3:00 PM with Pastors James and Willie Mae Springs. The graveside service will be held in the Ollis Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Robin Barry.

