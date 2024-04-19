Robert Murl Woods, Joyner Community

Robert Murl Woods, age 82 of the Joyner Community was reunited with his wife of 63 years, Hester Louise Woods in their heavenly home on Friday, April 19, 2024, after a long illness.

Robert was a lifelong resident of this area. Robert, also known to family and friends as “Papa” or “Doc” was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a faithful member of Beech Fork Holiness Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife Hester Louise Woods; parents Claude and Faye Woods and brother Gerald Dean Woods.

He leaves behind son Ricky Lee Woods (Julie Chilton) of the Joyner Community; granddaughter Jenna (Dammion) Teems; great-granddaughter Elenor Louise Teems of Atlanta, GA.; brothers Herman (Margaret) Woods of Kingston, TN., Mickey Woods of South Carolina; sisters Terecia Goodman of Lancing, TN., and Carolyn Sue Nichols of the Joyner Community. He also is survived by a host of loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and a host of extended family members. A special thank you to Quality nurses Hannan and Whitney.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Sunday at 11:00 a.m. at Beech Fork Holiness Church with Rev. A.D. Connel and Bro. Mike Nichols officiating. Interment will follow in the Brasel Cemetery in Morgan County.

Pall Bearers: John Sexton, Kevin Nichols, Brad Bullen, Dean Woods, Britt Woods, and Robbie Woods. Honorary: Thomas Justice and Mark Woods.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Robert Murl Woods.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...