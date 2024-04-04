Robert L. Pence, 87

Robert L. Pence

1937-2024



Our beloved Robert was welcomed home to heaven with open arms Wed Mar 27, 2024. He was born Feb 5, 1937, in Akron, Oh. to Homer and Nellie (Hurd) Pence. Graduate of North High School class of 55. Graduated from the University of Akron 1960. Received his invitation to join the armed forces 137th infantry serving until 1966 honorably.

He was part of the project to build the heatshield for re-entry into the atmosphere with NASA.

Was executive of human relations for several years then owned and operated

Uniglobe Travel and RSVP tours.



He moved to Deer Lodge, TN in 2017 to be near his beloved, longtime friend, Cindy, whom he married on June 22, 2020, at Sunbright First Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Mike Hammonds. He professed his faith in Christ and was baptized on May 20, 2018. For Cindy, Robert, and his dear friends, it was the best day of their lives.



He enjoyed sailing, NASCAR, and Formula One racing and was a co-founder of the now well-known Concorde de Elegance in HHI, SC.



All were in prayer for his healing and those prayers were answered! God healed him completely and now he is home.

The family will have a funeral service on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Sunbright First Baptist Church in Sunbright at 11:00 a.m. with Military Honors.



“For God so loved the world he gave his only begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him will not die but have eternal life. “John 3:16

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Robert L. Pence.

