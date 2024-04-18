Robert Hoyal “Jimmy” Alred, Kingston

Robert Hoyal “Jimmy” Alred age 81 of Kingston passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at NHC of Oak Ridge. Jimmy was a member of Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church and a believer in Christ. A 1960 graduate of Oak Ridge High School who was a tremendous athlete in his younger years with great success in basketball and baseball. He was a loving father and “Pawpaw” who enjoyed fishing and spending time with family, particularly camping on Norris Lake. He retired in 1994 after 27 years at ORNL as a mainframe operator in the computing center. In retirement, he spent time playing golf at Lakeside and sharing his love of fishing with his family and friends.

Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Alred

Daughters: Robin Alred and Annette Lynn Alred

Parents, Annie Ruth and Everett Cinclair Alred

Survived by daughter, Jennifer Alred Manchell of Rockwood

Sons: Robert “Bobby” Alred (Jessica) of Harriman

The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2024, at Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Funeral at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Dale Watson officiating. Interment to follow in Kingston Memorial Gardens. The care of Robert Alred and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston.

