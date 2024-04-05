Robert Francis McGrath, 91, Knoxville

Robert Francis McGrath age 91 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on March 28, 2024, at his residence.  He was born on December 29, 1932, in California to the late John Allen McGrath and Romona Beatrice Kerns. Robert worked as a communication specialist for the U.S. Government and was a proud veteran.

He is preceded in death by his parents and Stepfather Leon Finegold.

Robert is survived by: 

Son           Robert McGrath & Barbara           Auburndale, FL

Brothers     John Finegold                              Bradenton, FL

                   James Finegold                          Walnut Creek, CA

Grandchild    Collin McGrath                          Vera Beach, FL

Special friend     Suvella Vowell 

Several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends. 

Visitation: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM, April 6, 2024 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel

Funeral: 2:00 PM, April 6, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel

Interment: to follow funeral service with Military honors presented by Campbell County Honor Guard.

