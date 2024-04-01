Robert and Georgie Lowe, Devonia

Robert Paul Lowe, age 71, of Devonia, passed away on March 27, 2024. Robert was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on January 1, 1953, to the late Otha and Mary Lola Daugherty Lowe. He was a member of Shiloh Church and Free Communion Church. He was an electrical mechanic for Consolidated Coal for many years. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved dirt track racing and was an amazing farmer. He loved to share his crops with any of those in need. Even though he hated cucumbers he grew them for his daughters because they loved them. He could fix anything and was a well-known MacGyver to those that worked with him. He loved taking pictures and videoing family functions. He was always sneaking to take pictures and get videos of those of his family that hated having their pictures taken. He was an avid family man. In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his two brothers George and Andy Lowe.

Georgia “Georgie” Faye Phillips Lowe, age 71 of Devonia, passed away on March 28, 2024. Georgie was born in LaFollette, Tennessee on September 12, 1952, to the late Hoye and Dora Cross Phillips. She was a member of Free Communion Church. Georgie loved to cook and used to make the best fudge and chicken casserole. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crocheting. She loved her children, grandbabies, and great-grandbabies. She loved to plant and could grow anything. In addition to her parents, Georgie is preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Robert Paul Lowe.

Robert and Georgie met at Rosedale Elementary School when hair pulls and shin kicks were signs of love. They’ve been inseparable since the first grade and Robert used to love to say that is only because they didn’t have class together in kindergarten. They were married at 18 years old in 1971. They shared a wonderful life together that included four children, eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

They started life together and completed life together.

Together they shared a loving family that included:

Children: Paula, Vicki, Becca and husband Adam, and Craig and wife Hailey

Grandchildren: Brenton, Brooke, Gavin, Maddie, Ethan, Brandon, Tron, Austin, Daniel, Avery, and Nat Nat

Great Grandchildren: Le Le and Vey

And a host of other extended family members of both Robert and Georgie.

The family wishes that services be held privately.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...