Roane State to host Adult Learner Expo at Oak Ridge Campus on April 24

Roane State will host an Adult Learner Expo at its Oak Ridge Branch Campus on April 24, 2024, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. ET.

The event is aimed at sharing higher education opportunities with working adults. Information on academic programs and skills training will be shared. Roane State staff will also highlight resources for busy adults who may need assistance navigating the college environment.

“A lot of potential students inquire about the programs and specialized workforce training we offer, and their biggest concerns are finding the time to complete classes while working full time and paying for tuition,” explained Quita Zerr, the college’s director of recruiting.

Organizers have planned the Adult Learner Expo to ensure the material available to potential students addresses these top concerns. Roane State staff from a variety of departments will be on hand to share details about support services available to adult students, such as free counseling, success coaches, job placement, and financial aid.

Additionally, the event will feature degree and certificate programs that offer flexible schedules with weekend, evening, and online course options.

“Attending the expo is a quick and easy way to get the information they need to make a decision about going to college,” Zerr added. “Each person’s situation is a little different, so we can answer all their questions in one place.”

Roane State’s Oak Ridge Campus is located at 701 Briarcliff Avenue. The expo will be held in the Atrium of the Coffey/McNally Building. Signs on campus will direct visitors where to go.

Those planning to attend the event can RSVP at roanestate.edu/adultlearnerexpo24, but registration is not required. Walk-ins are welcome.

Enrollment for summer and fall classes is now open at Roane State. The free application for admission is available at roanestate.edu/apply.

Questions about the Adult Learner Expo or general enrollment can be directed to the Roane State Student Enrollment Office by emailing studentenrollment@roanestate.edu.

