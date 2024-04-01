Roane sees several traffic crashes over the weekend

Emergency responders were kept on their toes this weekend as a series of accidents unfolded across the area, beginning with an incident on Friday afternoon on North Gateway in Rockwood at Strang Street. The collision, which occurred just before 5 p.m., involved two vehicles and led to the closure of one lane of Gateway Avenue until authorities completed cleanup and investigation. Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported in this incident.

The flurry of accidents continued on Saturday afternoon when a car overturned on Riggs Chapel Road in Harriman. Law enforcement and emergency personnel rushed to the scene, where a female driver was transported to the hospital following the crash.

Later that evening, another accident occurred at the 350-mile marker eastbound, involving a tractor-trailer and a four-wheeler. The collision, which took place around 10:30 p.m., resulted in one female being taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), along with ambulance services and South Roane County Fire First Responders, were dispatched to yet another wreck on Sunday evening on Sweetwater Road Highway 322, from the Paint Rock intersection heading towards Sweetwater. Two individuals were injured in this accident.

We are awaiting updates and reports from the THP.

