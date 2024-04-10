Richard Lewis Mynatt, 85

Richard Lewis Mynatt age 85, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2024, at home with his wife and son at his side.

Richard was a native Oak Ridger who had lived in Oak Ridge most of his 85 years. Richard graduated from ORHS and shortly after joined the US Air Force and was at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier Parish, Louisiana. While there, he met his wife Carolyn and they were married for 63 years. They had two children, Richard, and Tracy. Richard and Carolyn lived in Oak Ridge the entirety of their marriage.

Richard worked at the Oak Ridge Fire Department for 28 years, while there he received much training, some through the department, some through emergency medical technicians, at Walters State, University of Tennessee, the State Fire School, National Fire Academy, Roane State Academy, and many others. His professional experience carried him from firefighter to battalion chief upon his retirement. When he retired from ORFD he continued his career for 10 years at the Y-12 weapons plant with Hartford Steam Boiler/professional loss control fire protection engineering.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents Andrew Lawrence Mynatt and Ella Mae Barnes Mynatt, Daughter Tracy, and 3 brothers and 1 sister. Weatherford Mortuary is handling the services for Richard.

Visitation will be on Saturday, April 13, from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm, and funeral service to follow at 6:00 pm in the chapel of Weatherford Mortuary. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, April 14, at 2:00 PM at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...