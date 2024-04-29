Richard Gary Jenkins, Rockwood

News Department 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 49 Views

Mr. Richard Gary Jenkins, age 67, of Rockwood, TN passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at his home. He was born on June 8, 1956, to Violet Louise Click in Washington, DC. He was a landscaper for several years until he retired. Richard enjoyed going to the beach and being on a boat in the water catching fish. He loved all types of hot rods but enjoyed Camaros the most. He will be missed dearly by all of his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his Mom: Violet Click; Brother: Kenny Jenkins; and Sister: Barbara Roberts.

He is survived by:

Wife: Deena Hall                                                             of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Amy Hall (Michael Boles)                        of Rockwood, TN

Son: James Hall                                                              of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Mandi Tresente                                           of Maryland

Son: Keith Hall (Laura)                                                  of Pasadena, Maryland

Son: Kevin Hall                                                                 of Cumberland, Maryland

Son: Brian Hall (Stephanie)                                          of Cumberland, Maryland

Son: Eric Hall                                                                     of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Brian Silas Jr., Michael Hall, Kenneth Hall, Hayden Hall, Camaron Hall, Emily Hall, Kaylynn Cooper, Lillian Cooper, Anthony Cooper, Conor Hall, Chloe Hall, Allie Hall, Jaxon Sandorse, and Adalynn Hall.

Pets: Millie BillieCremation arrangements have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Richard Gary Jenkins. 

About News Department

Check Also

Joshua Aaron Kinser, Oak Ridge

Joshua Aaron Kinser, age 35 of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.