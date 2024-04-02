Rev. Floyd Robert Scarbrough, Rocky Top

Rev. Floyd Robert Scarbrough, age 77, of Rocky Top, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on March 30, 2024, at his residence. Floyd was born in Beech Grove on November 22, 1946, to the late Otto and Dolly Gertrude Dodson Scarbrough. Floyd was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and beekeeping. He loved to preach and pastored several churches which included: Mountain View, Island Home, Macedonia, Cedar Grove, and Valley View. Floyd loved to spend time with his grandbabies.
In addition to his parents, Floyd is preceded in death by his sisters: Mary Ellen Scarbrough and Kathy Foster.
Survivors:
Wife Wanda Scarbrough of Rocky Top
Sons Robert Scarbrough and girlfriend Misty McCoy of Rocky Top
Brian Scarbrough and wife Amanda of Briceville
Daughter Margrett and Justin McCormick of Jacksboro
Brothers Harold Scarbrough and Sherry of Rocky Top
Jimmy Scarbrough and Irene of LaFollette
Roger Scarbrough and Thelma of Ohio
Sammy Scarbrough and Carol of Rocky Top
Lemmie Scarbrough and Kim of Ohio
Sisters Sharon King of Clinton
Brenda Jackson of Coalfield
Betty Rector of Clinton
Jennifer Hayes and Kenneth of Pioneer
Grandchildren Kendra and Malachi Francis, Brittany, and Justin Gregory
Madison, Levi, Lilly
Great Grandchildren Gracie, Emma, Ainsley, Hunter, and Micah
Special Friends Crickett and Jim Foster
Ricky and Freda Rose
Mark McCoy
Gary Wright
Special Nurse Marcy
Visitation: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenny Sharp and Pastor Jimmy Ault officiating.
Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Old Beech Grove Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service.