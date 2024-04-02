Rev. Floyd Robert Scarbrough, Rocky Top

Rev. Floyd Robert Scarbrough, age 77, of Rocky Top, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on March 30, 2024, at his residence. Floyd was born in Beech Grove on November 22, 1946, to the late Otto and Dolly Gertrude Dodson Scarbrough. Floyd was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and beekeeping. He loved to preach and pastored several churches which included: Mountain View, Island Home, Macedonia, Cedar Grove, and Valley View. Floyd loved to spend time with his grandbabies.

In addition to his parents, Floyd is preceded in death by his sisters: Mary Ellen Scarbrough and Kathy Foster.

Survivors:

Wife Wanda Scarbrough of Rocky Top

Sons Robert Scarbrough and girlfriend Misty McCoy of Rocky Top

Brian Scarbrough and wife Amanda of Briceville

Daughter Margrett and Justin McCormick of Jacksboro

Brothers Harold Scarbrough and Sherry of Rocky Top

Jimmy Scarbrough and Irene of LaFollette

Roger Scarbrough and Thelma of Ohio

Sammy Scarbrough and Carol of Rocky Top

Lemmie Scarbrough and Kim of Ohio

Sisters Sharon King of Clinton

Brenda Jackson of Coalfield

Betty Rector of Clinton

Jennifer Hayes and Kenneth of Pioneer

Grandchildren Kendra and Malachi Francis, Brittany, and Justin Gregory

Madison, Levi, Lilly

Great Grandchildren Gracie, Emma, Ainsley, Hunter, and Micah

Special Friends Crickett and Jim Foster

Ricky and Freda Rose

Mark McCoy

Gary Wright

Special Nurse Marcy

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenny Sharp and Pastor Jimmy Ault officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Old Beech Grove Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

