Rev. Floyd Robert Scarbrough, Rocky Top

News Department 3 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Rev. Floyd Robert Scarbrough, age 77, of Rocky Top, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on March 30, 2024, at his residence. Floyd was born in Beech Grove on November 22, 1946, to the late Otto and Dolly Gertrude Dodson Scarbrough. Floyd was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and beekeeping. He loved to preach and pastored several churches which included: Mountain View, Island Home, Macedonia, Cedar Grove, and Valley View. Floyd loved to spend time with his grandbabies.

In addition to his parents, Floyd is preceded in death by his sisters: Mary Ellen Scarbrough and Kathy Foster.

Survivors:

Wife  Wanda Scarbrough of Rocky Top

Sons   Robert Scarbrough and girlfriend Misty McCoy of Rocky Top

            Brian Scarbrough and wife Amanda of Briceville

Daughter   Margrett and Justin McCormick of Jacksboro

Brothers Harold Scarbrough and Sherry of Rocky Top

               Jimmy Scarbrough and Irene of LaFollette

               Roger Scarbrough and Thelma of Ohio

                Sammy Scarbrough and Carol of Rocky Top

                Lemmie Scarbrough and Kim of Ohio

Sisters   Sharon King of Clinton

               Brenda Jackson of Coalfield

                Betty Rector of Clinton

                Jennifer Hayes and Kenneth of Pioneer

Grandchildren   Kendra and Malachi Francis, Brittany, and Justin Gregory

Madison, Levi, Lilly

Great Grandchildren  Gracie, Emma, Ainsley, Hunter, and Micah 

Special Friends  Crickett and Jim Foster

                           Ricky and Freda Rose

                           Mark McCoy

                          Gary Wright

Special Nurse  Marcy

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenny Sharp and Pastor Jimmy Ault officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Old Beech Grove Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

About News Department

Check Also

Thomas G. Matthews, Knoxville

Thomas G. Matthews, 70, Knoxville, Tennessee, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.