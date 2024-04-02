Randle Scott Bolinger, Clinton

Randle Scott Bolinger, age 76 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Friday, March 29, 2024, at his sister’s home. Scott was of the Baptist faith, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandson, and working cattle with his son. He also enjoyed watching wrestling, westerns, and spending time with his dog Jack. Scott was retired from Secret City Dodge.

Born on December 25, 1947, in Clinton, Tennessee to the late Luther and Obedis Weber Bolinger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Celda Marie Bolinger; daughter, Janice Hunley; brothers, Thurman, Horace, and Edward Bolinger; sisters, Magdalene Ward and Alma McClure.

Scott is survived by son, Jeffrey Bolinger, Sr., and wife Vicky; daughter, Melinda Walker and husband Mark all of Rocky Top, Tennessee. Grandchildren, Erika Wilson and husband Taylor, Balie, Jeffrey Jr., who he thought of as a son, and Lezleigh Bolinger, all of Rocky Top, Rusty Queener (Chelsea) of Claxton, Brady Walker (Allie) of Powell and Jarrett Walker and wife Hannah of Utah; great-grandchildren, Waverly and Aubrey Wilson, Opal and Owen Bolinger, Zara Bolinger, Easton Queener, Emorie and Paxton Walker and a great-grandson on the way; sisters, Freddie Queener and husband Jimmy; loving sister, special friend, and special caregivers, Reba Pyle and husband Roger all of Clinton, Hazel Brannon and husband Lowell, Fay Walker and husband Michael all of Alabama; brothers, Ruben Bolinger and wife Mary Ann of Alabama, H.D. Bolinger and wife Irene of Michigan; special friend, David Queener, and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Hospice.

The Bolinger Family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. in the Jones Mortuary Chapel in Clinton, Tennessee with Rev. Justin Howard officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in the Bolinger Family Cemetery.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Randle Scott Bolinger.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...