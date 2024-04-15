Ralph Clyde Trout Jr, Rockwood

Ralph Clyde Trout Jr. age 83 of Rockwood, TN passed away Thursday, April 11, 2024, at his home.

Ralph graduated Harriman High School then served his country in the Air Force. Following his service, he joined the Ironworkers Local 395. He spent most of his career changing the skyline of Chicago and other metropolitan areas working at heights that would scare most. Ralph took great pride in his work and career. Those who knew Ralph knew he was strong-willed and outspoken, but he had a big heart and was the most charitable person you could know. He placed great value in loyalty, family, and hard work.

After retirement, Ralph enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and his dogs, often sneaking treats to neighborhood pets.

Preceded In death by parents Ralph Clyde Trout Sr. and Geneva Trout, sister-in-law Diane Trout, brother-in-law Paul Mitchell.

Survived by

Daughter Sonya Parker and husband Roger

Grandchildren Brandon Parker

Jessica Parker Young and husband Gered

Great grandchildren Tucker, Michael, Lilah, and Parker Young

Sisters Patricia Weatherford and husband Pete of Harriman

Becky Mitchell of Florence, Alabama

Brother Don Trout of Harriman

Pets Tiger, Rachael, and Phoebe

Good friend Joe Boshears

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 11 a.m. in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Trout Family.

