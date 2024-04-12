ACSO: Plane Crash in Claxton Area

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an airplane crash this afternoon (Friday, April 12, 2024) in the Claxton community. 

At 5:12 pm, deputies responded to the call in the Tillery Road area to search for plane parts in residences yard. It was also reported that callers heard a crash. Parts of the plane were also found in the Ashley Lane area along with luggage. The Anderson County Emergency Management Agency, the Claxton Volunteer Fire Department, Anderson County Rescue Squad, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol Helicopter units arrived and assisted in the search. The plane was located in the woods near Gadsontown Ln. Authorities request that everyone please chose an alternate route to avoid the area while rescue operations are still underway. The Federal Aviation Agency will be in charge of the investigation.

We will release more information as it becomes available

