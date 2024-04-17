Phyllis Dorris, 80

Our beloved mom, Mamaw, and Mimi Phyllis Dorris passed away on April 15th, 2024, at the age of 80. We are heartbroken to lose someone so special and she will be greatly missed.

She was predeceased by her parents Earl and Helen Graham, sister Millie Hankins and brother Jerry Thomas, Husband Bobbie Dorris, daughter Pam Dorris, son Michael Dorris and grandson Seth Webber.

She is survived by her daughter Stacey Donahue and husband Darrell. Her grandchildren Katelinn Pierson, Austin Donahue, and Cierra Donahue. Also, her great grandchildren Carson Webber, Hadley Webber, and Sophia Brogan. Sisters Linda Pratt and Peggy Davis and Brother Robert Thomas as well as several nieces and nephews, great nieces, and nephews.

We will be honoring her with a memorial service at Holly Gamble Funeral Home Clinton Thursday, April 18th from 5-7 pm with a service following immediately after. Burial will be on Friday, April 19th at 1 pm where we will meet at Sartin Cemetery on Mountain View Road.

