Phillip Anthony Harness, 61

Phillip Anthony Harness, age 61 was born to the late Ruley and Faye Phillips Harness on November 5, 1962. He took his final coon hunt to the woods on April 6, 2024. He received Christ at an early age and grew up hunting and working the land. He loved the outdoors, camping, hunting, and teaching his kids about nature. He grew up in Laurel Grove, TN where he lived most of his life. He was a simple man and a hard one to tame with a fiery spirit. Those who had him as a friend knew they had a friend for life. He loved to hunt whether it was coon, rabbit, or turtle hunting, if he was hunting, he was at peace. He continued to hunt until he was no longer able to run his dogs in the woods. He loved those old hunting dogs, especially his latest little companion-Little Girl.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruley and Faye Harness; Grandparents, Johnnie and Lottie Harness, Mitchell, and Pearl Phillips as well as the love of his life, Penny Sue Harness.

He is survived by his children, Daughter, Casey Nicole Harness and Son, Phillip Eugene Harness;

Granddaughter, McKenzie, and Samuel Goans;

Brother, Scotty and Shannon Harness, and Sister, Tammy and Steve Hornback, along with many special nieces, nephews, family and friends, and his lifelong best friend, Joe Harness.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Laurel Grove Missionary Baptist Church. The date and time will be announced soon.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...