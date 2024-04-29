Peter F. Low, Kingston

Peter F. Low age 80 of Kingston, passed away Monday, March 25, 2024, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.

Peter worked in the Aerospace industry for 32 years, retiring in 1998. He loved working outdoors, doing yard work, and keeping the property looking neat and clean. We owned a sailboat and in our younger days, sailing was Peter’s passion. Peter loved wild Canadian geese, feeding a small flock until the day he went to the hospital the second time. They loved him in return and always knew when he was home. Peter was of the Protestant faith.

Preceded in death by parents, Emily T. and Cutler Low, brother, David Low.

Survived by wife, Anita J. Low of Kingston, TN.

There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Huntsville Alabama Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The care of Peter F. Low and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston.

