Peggy Ann Collins, Kingston

Peggy Ann Collins, age 85, of Kingston passed away Thursday, April 4, 2024, at NHC Healthcare of Oak Ridge surrounded by family. She was born on April 23, 1938, in Vonore, Tennessee. Peggy was a 1956 graduate of Vonore High School. She was married to George Claude Collins for 63 years.

Peggy was an adoring wife, mother, and grandmother who was always caring for her family through keeping a warm, inviting home and a home-cooked meal on the table. Peggy loved the Lord and served the church in many ways ranging from Sunday school teacher to Jail Ministry. She enjoyed gardening and quilting as well as researching and preserving her family history.

Preceded in death by her loving husband, George Claude Collins; father, Macie Hugh Poplin; mother, Ina Mae Burrow Poplin; brothers, Bruce Poplin, Hugh Poplin, and James Poplin; sisters, Ellen Whitehead, Imogene Roberts, Sarah Anderson, and Winona Carroll.

SURVIVORS

Son Keith Collins & wife, Trish of Kingston, TN

Daughters Claudia Martin of Louisville, KY

Debra Evans of Corryton

Grandchildren Callie Portwood & husband, Matt of Mount Juliet, TN

Sam Collins of Los Angeles, CA

Riley Collins & wife, Emily of Johnson City, TN

Macy McElroy & husband, Dustin of Clinton, TN

Bailey Lane & husband, Colby of Clinton, TN

Tony Martin of Vancouver, British Columbia

Kayleigh Evans of Corryton, TN

Great-granddaughter Alice Portwood of Mount Juliet, TN

Carson McElroy of Clinton, TN

Several nieces, nephews, and friends

The family would like to extend special thanks to Jamestowne Assisted Living of Kingston and NHC Healthcare of Oak Ridge for their kindness and attentiveness for the Mom over the past few months. Also, thank you to Fraker Funeral Home for their support and guidance during this difficult time. Family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 11:00 am, at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

