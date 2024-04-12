Pedestrian Hit by Semi-Truck in Claxton

Dudley Evans 1 hour ago Featured, News Leave a comment 41 Views

An incident occurred near The Dollar General on Edgemoor Road in Claxton last night. A pedestrian, believed to be a teenager, was hit by a semi-truck. The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene, and the pedestrian was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in stable condition. The roadway was temporarily closed, with one lane shut down for over an hour. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control during this time. We await further details, which are likely to be available next week.

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

Anderson County Commission to Meet Monday at 9:30am

The Anderson County commission meets this coming Monday early as they meet at 9:30am at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.