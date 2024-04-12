Pedestrian Hit by Semi-Truck in Claxton

An incident occurred near The Dollar General on Edgemoor Road in Claxton last night. A pedestrian, believed to be a teenager, was hit by a semi-truck. The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene, and the pedestrian was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in stable condition. The roadway was temporarily closed, with one lane shut down for over an hour. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control during this time. We await further details, which are likely to be available next week.

