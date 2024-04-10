Paul Hassel Tyree, Andersonville

Paul Hassel Tyree, age 88 of Andersonville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at his home with his loving family by his side. Paul was a retired Millwright with Fluor Daniels Company, was a licensed pilot, and enjoyed flying, dirt track racing, and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Victory Baptist Church.

Born on July 22, 1935, in Whitesburg, Kentucky he was the son of the late Alex and Mattie Ison Tyree. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers: Harold Tyree, Dean Tyree, Wink Tyree, David Tyree, Alex Tyree, and Fred Darrell Tyree; sister: Diane Tyree.

Paul is survived by his wife of 60 years, Wanda Welch Tyree; daughters: Rhonda Mozingo and husband Paul of Kennesaw, Georgia, Sherry McDonie and husband Robert of Norris, Tennessee; brothers: Garry Tyree of Andersonville, Tennessee, and Larry Tyree of Portsmouth, Ohio; sisters: Glenna Lewis of Morrow, Ohio, Lorrain Korn and husband Ron of Arizona, Eunice Webber of Pennsylvania; grandchildren: Sarah Zorn (Kevin), David McDonie (Tiahna), William Mozingo (Elin), Devon McDonie, Tim Fusan (Eric); great-grandchildren: Aurora McDonie, Jude McDonie, and Aiden Fusan.

The Tyree Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. in the Jones Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Larry Ridenour officiating. Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Paul Hassel Tyree.

