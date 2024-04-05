Patty Haynes, Wartburg

Patty Haynes, devoted and loving wife and mother, 68 of Wartburg went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Patty was bursting with love for her grandchildren, Sophia, Natalie, and Izzy, whom she loved to spoil. She was free-spirited, full of love and laughter. She brought joy to all that knew her. Patty was selfless, going above and beyond to help those in need. Patty and Rex’s door was always open to anyone in need, or those who wanted to sit down for a friendly chat. Growing up, Patty loved to travel, spend time with her family, and hang out with her friends. In her free time, Patty loved watching movies, reading books, and staying current on the news. After the passing of her husband Rex, she gave her life to our Savior Jesus Christ. Above all else, Patty will be missed for her loving embrace by those who knew her best. Her kindness and generosity will never be forgotten.

Patty is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Rex Haynes; father and mother, Robert and Anita McKeogh; siblings Michael McKeogh, Christine, and James McKeogh.

She is survived by son, Jason McKeogh and wife Samantha, granddaughters Sophia and Natalie; daughter Amber Haynes and fiancé Carlis, granddaughter Izabella; siblings Lauranne, Gary, and Robert McKeogh; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and special friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Jim West officiating. Interment will follow in the Petros Cemetery (SHH), in Petros.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Patty Haynes.

