Patsy Wicks Hamby, Rockwood

Mrs. Patsy Wicks Hamby, age 74 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 12, 2024, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on November 24, 1949, in Rockwood.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Tom & Polly Wicks; son: Tommy Evans; brother: David Wicks; and sister: Pat McNeal.

She is survived by:

Husband: Cecil D. Hamby

Son: Aaron H. Evans (Mandy)

Grandchildren: Savanna Evans, Alli Evans, Carson Grant (Hunter), Camryn Evans, Gavin Evans

Great Grandchild: Piper Evans

Brother: Thomas Wicks (Gail)

and a host of nieces and nephews.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a celebration of life will be announced, as well as a full obituary that will be posted once arrangements have been finalized. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Patsy Wicks Hamby.

