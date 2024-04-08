Patsy Fairchild, Glenmary, TN

Mrs. Patsy Fairchild, age 76 of Glenmary, TN, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Milford Ray Fairchild; sons: Milford Jr., and Bryan Fairchild; and several brothers and sisters. 

She is survived by her three grandchildren: Samantha Berry, Sarah Finley, and Simone Fairchild, eight great-grandchildren and her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Webb.

There will be a graveside service on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at Coal Hill Cemetery in Glenmary, TN with Tony Webb officiating. 

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to Schubert Funeral Home. 

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Patsy Fairchild.

