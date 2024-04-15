Patricia “Pasty” Poff, 85

Patricia “Pasty” Poff, age 85, passed away on Saturday, April 13th, 2024. She was born on November 25, 1938, to the late Henry “Gip” and Ethel Jones Stooksbury at Loyston Point in Anderson County, TN. Pasty was loved and will be missed by her remaining family. Patsy graduated from Norris High School. She was the youngest of 12 and the last to make the final journey home. In addition to her parents, Pasty is preceded in death by, husband Chester Wayne Poff; brothers Arnold, Clarence, Paul, Ralph, Claude, Henry, and Delas; Sisters Gladys, Dorothy, Jean, and Edna.

Patsy’s graveside service will be held on Monday, April 15th, 2024, at Norris Memorial Garden at 1:00 PM with Pastor David Seiber officiating. www.holleygamble.com

