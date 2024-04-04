Oliver Springs Town Council and Water Board Meeting Canceled for Tonight

In light of recent developments, the members of the Oliver Springs Town Council, who also serve as water board members, were poised to gather for a meeting this evening. However, due to unforeseen health-related concerns, the scheduled meeting has been called off, as per the notification from city officials.

The agenda for both the water board and the town council did not list any particular items for discussion tonight. Therefore, Mayor Jason Stiltner made the decision to cancel the meetings. The council will inform the public of the rescheduled date and time for future meetings.

