Old Airport Road to reopen this evening

Old Airport Road, stretching from Rockwood to Morgan County, is scheduled to reopen later this evening. Earlier today, Roane County Road Superintendent Dennis Ferguson, alongside notables such as Morgan County Mayor Brian Langley and Rockwood Mayor Jason Jolly, as well as residents, convened at the location where a landslide had previously shut down the road early last year, to declare it open. Ferguson announced that initially, the road will operate with one lane at the mountain’s summit, regulated by traffic lights. He expressed gratitude for the partial reopening and emphasized the importance of the traffic lights’ 3-minute timer, urging drivers to proceed with caution in the vicinity. Further details on the reopening of Old Airport Road, including remarks from those present at today’s event, will be on tomorrow’s newscast.
Previously the damage on Airport Road