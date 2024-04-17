Oak Ridge Public Works crews to begin sewer work April 22; work expected to last until June 1

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (April 17, 2024) – Oak Ridge Public Works would like residents to be aware of upcoming sewer work and inspections.

Beginning Monday, April 22, 2024, crews will be working on the sewer system in the following areas: Westlook Circle, Westoverlook Drive, Wedgewood Drive, West Outer Drive and side streets (N. Walker Lane to Westlook Drive), Hillside Road and side streets (W. Hutchinson Circle to Highland Avenue), Highland Avenue and side streets (W. Outer Drive to Hillside Road) and Providence Road near the Oak Ridge Highschool.

Work is expected to be completed in June.

They will be checking for blockages with a Sewer Line Rapid Assessment Tool (SL-RAT) which operates with acoustic sound. During this time, residents may experience unusual noises coming from sewer lines, which is normal due to the high frequency this tool uses. For more information, contact Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875 or visit OakRidgeTN.gov.

