Novella Volene ‘Sug’ Jestes, Crofton, MD, 96

Novella Volene ‘Sug’ Jestes passed peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at a nursing home in Crofton, MD at the age of 96. She has rejoined with her husband, James Jestes of Oliver Springs in heaven, along with her parents Clyde Armes and Ruth McElhaney-Armes, and we are sure that she is also happily reuniting with her siblings, Thelma (Cotton) Patrick, Eulene Armes, Joan Haynes, and Luis Armes, along with her niece Judy Caddell, and her best friend Christine Shirk – all of Petros, TN.

She is survived by her daughter, Eula (Sally) Schlossenberg of Maryland, grandchildren, Kathryn McMillon and husband Bruce McMillion of Maryland, Matthew Schlossenberg and wife Angel Schlossenberg of Maryland, and Jennifer Gomez and husband Jason Gomez of Florida, along with the following great-grandchildren spread throughout Maryland, Florida, and Washington State: Devon Werner, Aaron Gomez, Christopher Gomez, Isabella Gomez, Olivia Gomez, Michael Schlossenberg, and Emily Schlossenberg. Additionally, she is survived by niece, Marilyn Foster and husband Frank Foster, great-nephews, Adam and James Foster, and great-niece, Tammy Cox – all of Petros, along with Tammy’s son’s Brandon and Trevor Cox, along with Novella’s nephew Doyle Haynes and wife Cheryl Haynes, and their son Jeremy Hayes of Wartburg. She was supported by all including son-in-law Aaron Schlossenberg and wife Edith Schlossenberg of Virginia, as well as by John Owens of Deer Lodge, TN.

Born in a small cabin in Petros, TN, Novella lived a beautiful life and touched so many throughout her journey. Years ago, she received a Presidential Award, the Jefferson Award, for her continuous service and volunteerism at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary. While serving others, she received countless letters of thanks and gratitude, as well as homemade gifts that lined the walls of her home sewing area so that she could see and treasure each one.

Known by most who knew her simply as ‘Sug’ (short for sugar) or “Sister Jestes” she was known not only for her deeply religious roots and church services that she delivered at the Fellowship Church of God in Petros, but also for her beautiful art of quilting and baking that she effortlessly mastered. Her Appalachian roots gave way to beautiful songs that she sang while playing the guitar and piano. She is also known for the special dresses that she made mostly by hand, which seemed to be out of a page of time.

Novella was always there to lend a hand to someone in need, whether it be through prayer, hands-on healing, monetary, or even a home. If she knew that someone needed something, she would do her best to provide.

We are still planning her graveside service that will be held at the Petros Cemetery. And details will follow. Meanwhile, in lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation in her name to: The Petros Fellowship Church of God, which can be dropped off at Schubert’s Funeral Home in Wartburg, TN. They will forward any donations received to Pastor James Basler or you can hand the donation directly to Pastor Basler himself.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Novella “Sug” Jestes.

