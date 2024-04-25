Norris Company Rehabs Blessing Box

Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin

The blessing box at Norris Middle School was donated by area resident, Rynea Shaw, in 2020 with the intent to provide residents in need with an accessible and anonymous option to combat food insecurity. Since that time, she and others in the community have continually stocked the box with food items to ensure the availability of nutritious and stable options.

Recently, Shaw noticed that the box was in need of repair. A few years in the elements had taken their toll, and she reached out for help on a Norris Facebook group.

Bo Wingo, owner of Happy Frog Lawn Service, answered that call. Wingo coordinated with Shaw and assessed the original box. After determining the extent of repairs needed, Wingo and Happy Frog covered materials, construction, and installation of the new box, which was installed in mid-April.

The Happy Frog Lawn Service crew works to disassemble the original box.

Neighbors helping neighbors is what makes Norris great, and the effort and investment that Happy Frog Lawn Service put into this community resource is appreciated.

The blessing box is located in the bus circle at Norris Middle School and is available to anyone in need. The community is invited to donate nutritious, shelf-stable food items. Simply swing by the bus circle and add your donated items to the box.

