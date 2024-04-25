Norris Company Rehabs Blessing Box

Brad Jones 5 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 11 Views

Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin

The blessing box at Norris Middle School was donated by area resident, Rynea Shaw, in 2020 with the intent to provide residents in need with an accessible and anonymous option to combat food insecurity. Since that time, she and others in the community have continually stocked the box with food items to ensure the availability of nutritious and stable options.

Recently, Shaw noticed that the box was in need of repair. A few years in the elements had taken their toll, and she reached out for help on a Norris Facebook group.

Bo Wingo, owner of Happy Frog Lawn Service, answered that call. Wingo coordinated with Shaw and assessed the original box. After determining the extent of repairs needed, Wingo and Happy Frog covered materials, construction, and installation of the new box, which was installed in mid-April.

The Happy Frog Lawn Service crew works to disassemble the original box.

Neighbors helping neighbors is what makes Norris great, and the effort and investment that Happy Frog Lawn Service put into this community resource is appreciated.

The blessing box is located in the bus circle at Norris Middle School and is available to anyone in need. The community is invited to donate nutritious, shelf-stable food items. Simply swing by the bus circle and add your donated items to the box.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Kingston Police investigating death of 53-year-old female

Kingston Police, along with first responders, an ambulance crew, and the medical examiner, were dispatched …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.