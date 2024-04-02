New Industry to Revitalize Former Abba Health Facility in Rockwood

Dudley Evans

Anticipation is mounting in Rockwood as officials prepare to unveil a major announcement regarding the future of the former Abba Health facility. On Wednesday, April 3rd, at 2:00 p.m., key figures from the Roane Chamber of Commerce, alongside State Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, will convene at the site to disclose the identity of the facility’s future owner and operator.

The former Hosiery Mill, previously under the management of ABBA Health, ceased operations last year, leaving the property vacant. However, the void left by its closure is set to be filled as a prominent company, Proto-Net, expresses keen interest in acquiring the facility.

Details surrounding the announcement will be exclusively shared during the event, with further elaboration scheduled for tomorrow evening’s news broadcast.

