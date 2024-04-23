Nancy Ingram, 81

KENDERDINE, Nancy Ingram, Law Professor Emerita, died December 26, 2023, in Oklahoma City. She was 81. Nancy was born and raised in Rockwood, Tenn., the daughter of Reba Hicks Ingram and E.T. Ingram, Jr. Nancy graduated from Duke University in 1964. She married Jim Kenderdine also in 1964 and they moved to Bloomington, Ind. where Nancy directed a teen center. Their son Jay was born in Bloomington in 1966. In 1968, the family moved to Norman, OK. where Nancy and Jim amicably divorced in 1982.

In Norman, Nancy continued her education receiving her J.D. degree from the University of Oklahoma (OU) in 1973. She began her career as a legal educator at the OU School of Law, serving as both Assistant Dean and Director of Continuing Legal Education. In 1977, she joined the faculty of Oklahoma City University, remaining there until her retirement in 2005. Nancy was an able, if reluctant administrator. She served twice in times of crises as Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and in 1982, as Interim Dean becoming the first woman to serve as dean of an Oklahoma law school. However, her love was the classroom where she “warped the minds” of over 8,000 students during her tenure. Nancy received many recognitions during her career. She was most proud of being named as the first recipient, and the first repeat recipient of the Oklahoma City University (OCU) Law Merit Scholars Teaching Excellence Award. On her retirement, OCU Law Alumni established an endowed scholarship in her name.



In addition to recognitions, Nancy was the author of a popular treatise on Oklahoma Wills and Intestate Succession. She served for many years as an active volunteer and board member of the Heart of Oklahoma Council of Camp Fire, serving two years as president of the board. She was a long-time member of the Oklahoma Bar Association Probate Reform Committee and served as an advisor to Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson’s task force on end-of-life decision making. She was both a sterling example of the benefits of, and a long-time fighter for, women’s equality.



Nancy was a lover of animals (never happy without a dog around and happiest on the oceans watching whales and dolphins). She was an avid sports fan – especially devoted to the Duke and OU Womens’ basketball teams and OU softball. She was a voracious reader of mystery novels, a “cross sums” puzzle fanatic and she loved to play the slots. She delighted us all with her humor and love of fun.

After retirement and before battles with lymphoma and heart problems finally grounded, but never defeated her positive attitude and humor, she and her soulmate Gwen Wilson spent many happy hours in Lake Tahoe, traveled to Alaska and Bermuda, and visited just about every casino in the U.S.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Turner Ingram. She is survived by her beloved son, Jay Kenderdine, his wife Julie, her “best buddy” grandson Adam, all of Jenks, OK., and her life partner Gwen Wilson of Oklahoma City, OK. She is also survived by five nieces and nephews, six grandnieces and nephews, and many cousins.

Family and friends will meet on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. E.D.T. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions can be made to the Nancy Kenderdine Endowed Scholarship, Oklahoma City University School of Law, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Rockwood, TN, or a charity of choice. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is locally serving the family of Nancy Ingram Kenderdine, Law Professor Emerita.



BOOMER SOONER and Rip ‘em up, tear ’em up, give ‘em hell Duke!

