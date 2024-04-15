Nancy Ann Slayton, 65, passed away suddenly on April 10, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN after a brief illness. She was a fierce and loyal mother, sister, and daughter who protected all she held dear with tenacity that rivaled any foe.

Born on January 27, 1959, in Houston, Texas, Nancy blossomed in Plum Grove, Texas, with her parents, Martha and Johnny Womack aka Mim-maw and Pop. She often said that Plum Grove was where she felt God’s love most vividly and where she wished to spend eternity.

During her high school years, she moved to Nacogdoches, Texas, where the foundation of her loving family was rooted. Nancy earned her Degree in Business Accounting from Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas, although her true passion was for music and performing arts, specifically ballet.

Her greatest achievement was her children, John and Jessie. As a determined, hard-working single mom she provided them both with a future that surpassed her own expectations. She proudly gave them an exceptional education, and worldly travels, and passed down her love of performing arts through dance, music, and theatre — a testament to her success as a mother.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Johnny Womack, and her brother-in-law, Sam Kellogg.

She is survived by her devoted children, John Chapman of Dallas, TX, who inherited his mother’s strength and resilience, and Jessica “Jessie” Stewart of Knoxville, TN, whose fierce feminism was instilled by her mother. Nancy was enthralled by her granddaughter, Liliane “Lily” Stewart, who affectionately called her Noonie and will forever cherish their dance parties and movie nights. Sandie Roberts is her sister, lifelong companion, and best friend. They shared a special connection from childhood, raising their families side by side. Every morning, they cherished their ritual of drinking coffee together, reflecting on their children’s lives, and reminiscing about their adventures.

Also surviving are her brother Mark Grubb, her nieces Misti and Samantha Roberts, nephews Timmy and Tony Roberts, grand-nieces Addison Lint and Caitlin Thrasher, grand-nephew Liam Roberts, and many cousins.

Sandie, John, Jessica, Liliane, Misti, and Timmy were all by her side as she took her last breath and wrapped her in love as she passed to heaven. Nancy awaits the rest of her family, with her coffee—extra cream and sugar—ready to welcome them into the ever-after. It was a hell of a life, and she will continue to watch over her loved ones until they reunite.

The family extends their deepest thanks to the ICU staff at Methodist Medical Center for their care and

compassion, especially Tanner, and to Fabian Mott of Mott-McKamey Funeral Home in Oak Ridge, who provided solace during this challenging time.

Nancy chose to forgo any services, believing that time is better spent celebrating life than mourning death. She will be cremated and her ashes placed in Alabama, alongside her mother, Martha.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Hospital in her memory, as she was a staunch advocate for children and would be honored to help find a cure for childhood cancer.

