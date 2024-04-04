Morris Lynn Jones, Bedford, MI (formerly of Briceville)

Morris Lynn Jones age 82 of Bedford, Michigan formerly of Briceville, TN passed away on March 28, 2024. He was born in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Mae and Hughie Jones. He attended Briceville Elementary and graduated from Lake City High School. Morris was a member of Barton Smith Masonic Lodge 613. He worked for 40 years at PowerTrain in Toledo, Ohio for General Motors. He loved to go deer hunting up North and was a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church, and most of all he loved his family.

Morris is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Linda, and his sister Wyvonne (Glenn) Wright.

He is survived by:

Daughter Jeannie (Eric) Prey

Julia (Wesley) Huff

Son David Jones

Grandchildren Libby Huff

Daniel huff

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Friday, April 5, 2024 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, April 5, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel

Interment: 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Circle Cemetery in Briceville, TN.

