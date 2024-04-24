Mollie Cordell Moore (Ma Maw), 97, Swan Pond Community

Mollie Cordell Moore (Ma Maw) age 97 of the Swan Pond Community passed away Monday, April 22, 2024. She loved God, her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her family, and serving others with her servant’s heart. Mollie loved everyone and never met a stranger, to know her was to love her. She was a longtime member of Emory Heights Baptist Church. Mollie loved working in the garden and around the house. Preceded in death by her husband George E. Moore, son Dwight Cordell, granddaughter Veronica Cordell, great-granddaughters Zoe and Kacey Burum, parents Thomas and Lillian Bailey, sisters Opal and Bonnie Bailey, Rosalie Johnson, Verta Lou Solomon, and Barbara King, brothers Albert, Willard, Raymond and Warren Bailey.

Survivors include:

Daughters Kay McKinney, Donna Cordell, Dawn (Tim) Cordell Fallon,

Son Tommy (Patty) Cordell,

Grandchildren Ted Jr. (Melanie) McKinney, Chris (Brandi) McKinney, Casey (Bryson) Burum, C E Manis, Courtney Fallon, T J Cordell, Makayla Cordell, Lilly Cordell, Rachel Cordell, Case Cordell, Sarah Cordell, Jack Cordell, Summer Cordell, Roman Cordell, Skylor McKinney, Abbi McKinney, Julie McKinney, Kim Moore, Kelly Moore, Monica Moeggenberg,

Great grandchildren Paige Cordell, Laci Cagley, Issac, Hayley, Peyton, Parker, Bexlee, and Braxton McKinney, Whitley, Molly, and E J Burum, Baylee and Charlee Manis, Cory Jr. Quinnie, Justin, Jeremy and Angel,

Special family members Brenda Cordell, Freddie Holland, Diane Cordell, Connie Moeggenberg, Guinn and Karen Shingleton,

Caregiver Mary Gilmore and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Tyler Brown officiating. Burial 11:00 am Friday, April 26, 2024, at Emory Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Moore Family.

