Michael Wayne Ramsey Jr, Oak Ridge

Michael Wayne Ramsey Jr., 49, of Oak Ridge, TN. passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Michael had a passion for tattoos. He also loved to spend time with his family and friends.

Michael is preceded in death by his Mother Sandra Brown Duff, stepmother Peggy Ramsey, by his maternal grandparents Marvin and Elsie Brown, and his paternal grandparents Rufus and Ludell Ramsey.

Michael is survived by the love of his life Jessica Roberts and their son Axton, his dad Michael Ramsey Sr. of Kingston, TN, Brother Raymond (Olivia) Ramsey of Columbia, TN. stepsisters Missy and Angie. His children Holden, Devin, Mia, and Marlee, along with 4 grandchildren. Nieces and Nephews Briar Ramsey, Jessica, Chris, Corbin, Destiny, Jason, and Dashia.

His other family of the last 8 years Alan (Mindy) Roberts, Chloe Sapp, Gracie, and Adalyn Roberts all from Oak Ridge. Patsy Smith, Sandy (Warren) Carroll of Briceville, TN.

His visitation will be Sunday, April 28, 2024, from 2-4 PM at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Monday, April 29, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Highland Memorial Cemetery.

