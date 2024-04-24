August 24, 1965 — April 23, 2024

Mr. John Michael Dunn age 58, of Rockwood passed away Tuesday April 23, 2024, at his home. He loved Jesus and his family. He was a member of Faith Promise Church.

He was the namesake of the Michael Dunn Center (MD Center) in Kingston which was established by his grandfather, C.R. Lay and several others in 1971. The Michael Dunn Center serves 1,200 children and adults across the state and employs 400 people. Michael was happy and his smile could light up your world. His hugs were the best. He loved music, especially the Eagles and the movie, Grease, and he loved knowing the Michael Dunn Center had his name on it.

The family wants to thank Michael’s care staff at the Highway 27 group home where he lived: especially Christy, Debbie, Donna, and Eddie. The daily love and care he received from these employees made him happy, healthy, and independent while he lived there. We also want to thank Michaele Butler, Dee Ann Lindsey, and Melinda Johnson who were instrumental in helping with Michael’s move and who have always looked out for him. Michael received services from the Michael Dunn Center for most of his life and our partnership with them contributed much to his success and independence in school, work, and life.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: C.R. and Lorena Lay.

Paternal grandparents: Tom and Mary Dunn.

He is survived by wife of 31 years: Karen Dunn.

Mother: Harriett & husband Ronnie Westmoreland.

Father: Michael Dunn & wife Geraldine.

Brother: Nathan Dunn & wife Erin.

Sister: Gina Noe & husband Doyle.

Along with several other uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to the Michael Dunn Foundation, 1324 Lawnville Road, Kingston, TN 37763 or online at www.michaeldunncenter.org

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 25 at Trenton Street Baptist Church in Harriman, TN from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M with funeral services at 8:00 P.M. Internment will be at Kingston Memorial Gardens on Saturday, April 27 at 11:00 A.M.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Michael Dunn.

